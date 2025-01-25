'In this race, I think this gap is a lot' – Narváez ready to cancel the sting of second place at Tour Down Under

A nine seconds gap before final stage means Ecuadorian champion is set to claim overall victory in first race with UAE Team Emirates-XRG

Jhonatan Narváez (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) moves into the race lead after winning stage 5 at the top of Willunga Hill (Image credit: Getty Images)

A year ago at the Tour Down Under Jhonatan Narváez was left suffering the sting of second at the race, having come agonisingly close to securing his first WorldTour overall victory. 

There was just nine seconds in it a year ago and there is just nine seconds in it now, but this time the gap is in Narváez's favour. Sunday's final stage is a circuit race around central Adelaide and should crown Narváez as the winner of the 2025 Santos Tour Down Under.

