Impey happy to be back in the European peloton
South African takes over as Team NetApp captain
Daryl Impey is happy to have returned to the European peloton, and has taken over the captain's role at Team NetApp. The South African is currently riding the Tour of Bavaria as his first race and has his eye on Saturday's time trial.
Related Articles
Impey had signed with the Pegasus Cycling Project for the 2011 season, but like his other prospective teammates, was left hanging when the project received no racing licencez He returned to his homeland of South Africa and rode with a local Continental team for the early part of the season.
“Pegasus fell flat on its face. It was quite shocking,” he told Cyclingnews. “All of us were in the same boat but it was every man for himself.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy