Impey happy to be back in the European peloton

Image 1 of 2 Daryl Impey is happy to be with Team NetApp (Image credit: Team NetApp) Image 2 of 2 Daryl Impey takes on the Tour of Bayern for Team NetApp (Image credit: Team NetApp)

Daryl Impey is happy to have returned to the European peloton, and has taken over the captain's role at Team NetApp. The South African is currently riding the Tour of Bavaria as his first race and has his eye on Saturday's time trial.

Impey had signed with the Pegasus Cycling Project for the 2011 season, but like his other prospective teammates, was left hanging when the project received no racing licencez He returned to his homeland of South Africa and rode with a local Continental team for the early part of the season.





“Pegasus fell flat on its face. It was quite shocking,” he told Cyclingnews. “All of us were in the same boat but it was every man for himself.



