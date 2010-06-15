IMBA conference coming to the United Kingdom

Lush green singletrack in Scotland (Image credit: TransScotland)

The International Mountain Bike Association (IMBA) will host a United Kingdom conference from Thursday, September 9 to Saturday, September 11 in the heart of 7stanes country in southern Scotland.

The theme of the conferenc eis "From the roots to the shoots" and it will look at emerging trends within the sphere of UK-based off-road cycling.

The programme will be chaired in the morning by Mike Van Abel the Chief Executive Officer of IMBA US, and will feature input from Scottish Enterprise, who together with the 7stanes team will be looking at biking in the South of Scotland and its importance to the Regional Economy.

Malcolm Bell, the head of Tourism in the South West of England, will bring attendees up to date with the massive £4 million 1SW project.

Other topics on the agenda will be organizing and motivating volunteers and how they contribute to the success of sustainable mountain bike based projects and trails.

Finally, Dr. Charlie Foster, a senior research fellow at Oxford University, will discuss his work on the importance of cycling in encouraging fitness and countering the rise in childhood obesity.

IMBA UK is hosting the conference at the Macdonald Cardona Hotel.

Contact Marian Silvester, IMBA UK Coordinator, at info@imba.org.uk for more details or to register.