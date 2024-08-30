‘I’m still in red’ - Vuelta a España leader Ben O’Connor strikes defiant note despite latest time loss

Australian cedes nearly two minutes to Primož Roglič on brutally-tough Ancares summit finish

PUERTO DE ANCARES SPAIN AUGUST 30 Ben OConnor of Australia and Team Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Red Leader Jersey crosses the finish line during the La Vuelta 79th Tour of Spain 2024 Stage 13 a 176km stage from Lugo to Puerto de Ancares 1659m UCIWT on August 30 2024 in Puerto de Ancares Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Ben OConnor of Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale crosses the finish line at Puerto de Ancares in the Red Leader Jersey, giving up 1:55 to second-placed Primož Roglič (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Vuelta a España race leader Ben O’Connor (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) struck a defiant note despite his most serious time loss to date to arch-rival Primož Roglič on the lungburstingly-steep Ancares summit finish.

With some four kilometres to go on the final ascent, a searing series of steady accelerations by the Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe squad, starting with Dani Martínez, Florian Lipowitz and Aleksandr Vlasov and culminating with Roglič himself, shattered an already fast-disintegrating front group.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.