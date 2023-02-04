'I'm still in love with the sport' - Van Aert races for fourth cyclocross world title

Wout Van Aert admitted that while he still revels in the sport of cyclocross, the prospect of winning a fourth elite men's world title is less of a goal than it used to be in the earlier stages of his career. What he is most proud of this season was putting on a show for the crowds of dedicated cyclocross fans who come out every weekend to watch the races.

On Sunday at the UCI Cyclocross World Championships in Hoogerheide, Van Aert will line up with the Belgian team, and fans are expecting to see a clash between the top two favourites – him and rival Dutchman Mathieu van der Poel – for one last time this cyclocross season.

"It's all a bit less exciting. It would be a shame if I miss the title, but it doesn't mean that much. That title doesn't add much to my palmares anymore," Van Aert told the press on Friday, considering, alongside his three previous elite cyclocross world titles, a road career with wins at Milan-San Remo, Amstel Gold Race, Gent-Wevelgem and nine stages of the Tour de France.

Asked what still drives him to compete at the Cyclocross World Championships, a race he will contest for the eighth time in his career, Van Aert said, "The honour, of course. And I'm still in love with the sport, the game.

"I really regret that it's my last 'cross race on Sunday. It [the season] always flies by. When I see how many people I've been able to make happy again, that's why I do It."

Van Aert won his elite world titles in Heusden-Zolder in 2016, Bieles in 2017 and Valkenburg in 2018. He hasn't competed at the cyclocross worlds since 2021 in Oostende, where he earned the silver medal, opting not to travel to the Fayetteville edition last year.

This year's season headlines have been dominated by the competition between 'the big three' of Van Aert, Van der Poel and Tom Pidcock. Van Aert started his cyclocross season in December and has secured nine wins, including World Cup wins in Dublin and Zonhoven.

Pidcock will not line up to defend his title, turning his focus to training for the Spring Classics. Van der Poel, who will be racing for his fifth elite men's world title, has told the press it would be a disappointment this winter if he didn't win the rainbow jersey on Sunday.

Van Aert said his perspective is somewhat different because his winter cyclocross campaign is not as important to him as some of the events he will target this spring and during the road season with Jumbo-Visma.

"I look at that slightly differently. Winter is a step below what follows next. On the road, there are certain races that I say that spring has not been successful if I, or the team, do not win there," Van Aert said.

Van Aert said he is still lining up in Hoogerheide to try and win the race, "I feel I'm ready."

As of Friday, Van Aert had not previewed the circuit, but he said that he expects into to be flat, perhaps less challenging than some of the circuits on the World Cup circuit, but admitted there is a decisive climb.

"It will also go very quickly, so the obstacles will follow each other quickly. There will come a point where that accumulation of effort starts to hurt," said Van Aert, who will start in the second row.

"I think Van der Poel will open quickly. Attacking is also his style. I keep that in mind. His starting shot used to be often killer, but last winter, I was always able to absorb that well."

He noted that the barriers are at the maximum height and located on a slight uphill, which could suit Van der Poel better. "I do think they're in a better place. We have to go over it, everyone has to go over it. Mathieu jumps just a bit faster, yes. That can be decisive, but it is an obstacle that comes with it. A turn and a kick can also be decisive."

Van Aert said that, given the fast circuit, the race for the rainbow jersey could come down to a sprint. "That is a possible scenario, yes. I think it would be very nice if the better cyclocross riders of the season fight it out for the title. We were able to fight out very nice duels this winter."

Asked if he could rely on his sprint, Van Aert said, "Of course."