'I'm happy to come back home' - Max Schachmann rejoins Soudal-QuickStep for 2025

German back with Patrick Lefevere's squad after five years with Bora-Hansgrohe

PRATO NEVOSO, ITALY - MAY 24: Arrival / Maximilian Schachmann of Germany and Team Quick-Step Floors / Celebration / during the 101st Tour of Italy 2018, Stage 18 a 196km stage from Abbiategrasso to Prato Nevoso 1607m / Giro d'Italia / on May 24, 2018 in Prato Nevoso, Italy. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Max Schachmann wins for QuickStep at Pratonevoso on the 2018 Giro d'Italia. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Max Schachmann will rejoin Soudal-QuickStep in 2025 after agreeing a two-year deal with Patrick Lefevere’s squad. 

The German already spent the first two years of his career with the team before moving to Bora-Hansgrohe ahead of the 2019 campaign.

