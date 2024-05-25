‘I’m going at my own rhythm' – Daniel Martínez proves Grand Tour point with Giro d’Italia podium finish

Colombian wanted stage win at Bassano del Grappa but no beating ‘incredible’ Pogačar

BASSANO DEL GRAPPA, ITALY - MAY 25: (L-R) Antonio Tiberi of Italy and Team Bahrain - Victorious - White best young jersey, Daniel Martinez of Colombia and Team BORA - hansgrohe and Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates - Pink Leader Jersey compete during the 107th Giro d'Italia 2024, Stage 20 a 184km stage from Alpago to Bassano del Grappa / #UCIWT / on May 25, 2024 in Bassano del Grappa, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Race leader Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) had his eye on Daniel Martínez (Bora-Hansgrohe) on stage 20 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Daniel Martínez (Bora-Hansgrohe) set out from Alpago on Saturday morning nurturing vague notions of trying to win the penultimate stage of the Giro d’Italia, but he quickly put the idea out of his head when maglia rosa Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) accelerated a shade under 6km from the summit of Monte Grappa.

Not for the first time on this Giro, Pogačar was in a division entirely of his own. Martínez immediately focused his attention on competing against the men in his own weight class for the right to accompany Pogačar on the podium in Rome on Sunday.

