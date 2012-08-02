Iglinsky re-signs with Astana for another two seasons

Image 1 of 4 Kazakh Maxim Iglinsky smiles for the camera (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 4 Maxim Iglinskiy (Astana) en route to Liege-Bastogne-Liege victory. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Maxim Iglinskiy (Astana) crosses the line victorious. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Maxim Iglinskiy and Enrico Gasparotto (Astana) were 1st and 3rd. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Seen as the successor to the Pro Team Astana leadership following the retirement of Alexandre Vinokourov, Maxim Iglinsky has re-signed with the team for a further two years, meaning he will stay with the outfit until 2014.

"2012 has been a great year for me and the team," said the Kazakh rider in a statement. "My race win at the Liege-Bastogne-Liege was a special moment and shows just how far we have come.

"It was an easy decision to sign for two more years, and I am looking forward to training hard and competing for race wins in the future."

Iglinsky rode to the biggest win of his career earlier this season at Liege-Bastogne-Liege, attacking out of a small chasing group to catch Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) within sight of the flamme rouge and take the victory. Nibali had jumped from the field on the penultimate climb and tried to solo in the last 20km, but the Kazakh gave chase to claim his first Classic win. It followed a runner-up performance at Strade Bianche and 11th in Amstel Gold.

In 2010, his win at Strade Bianche led to a solid run of form which included fourth overall in Tirreno-Adriatico, eighth in Milan-San Remo, seventh in Gent-Wevelgem, and eighth in the Tour of Flanders.

"Maxim is an important member of Pro Team Astana," said Team Manager Giuseppe Martinelli. "His first place at Liege-Bastogne-Liege was a brilliant win, and I am very pleased that he has committed to the team through to 2014.

"We are developing an exciting stable of riders and Maxim has a bright future ahead of him, and I look forward to more success for him and the team."