Iglinskiy fined 10 percent of his salary for drunk driving

Stage two winner Valentin Iglinskiy (Astana). (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The Astana team announced that it has fined Valentin Iglinskiy 10 percent of his annual salary after being stopped by French police for speeding and driving under the influence of alcohol.

The Kazakhstani rider was stopped on July 26 on the highway between Nice and Monaco. Initial media reports claimed that he was caught speeding at 203km/h in a 110km/h zone and that tests had indicated he was driving under the influence of both drugs and alcohol.

The team initially claimed that the results of blood and urine tests were not known but has now revealed that they showed positive for alcohol but were negative for any drugs.

Iglinskiy is currently riding the Eneco Tour but is listed as a reserve in the Astana line-up for the Vuelta a España.