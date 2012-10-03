IG Pro Cycling Index: Wiggins holds off Rodriguez

Image 1 of 4 Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 4 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Sky Procycling) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Last year he descended onto the stage in cage. Things have moved on since then and now Contador can show off his cooking skills (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) added another impressive achievement to his stellar year last weekend in Italy to retake second place in the IG Pro Cycling Index behind Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky).

The Spanish rider attacked of the final climb of the Tier 1 classic the Tour of Lombardy to solo to an impressive victory. In previous years success in one day races has been a common occurrence for Rodriguez but in 2012 he has managed to couple this with impressive results in grand tours. His second place at the Giro d’Italia and third place at the Vuelta a España have confirmed his as one of the most consistent grand tour riders this year.





About the IG Markets Index

The IG Pro Cycling Index is a 12-month rolling ranking system designed to nswer the question “Who is the best cyclist in the world?” IG teamed up with sports data experts Opta to create a comprehensive cycling ranking system that was based on an entirely new formula. It source results from the 120 top international road races throughout the season. Races are ranked by our expert panel, based on their prestige and their importance to cycling fans and put into four tiers in three different categories.

The IG Pro Cycling Index has a number of features that make it unique: Races are tiered depending on history, importance and calibre of field rather than UCI Class. So winning the Tour of Beijing will not give you the same points as winning Paris-Nice or the Dauphiné. Wins carry much greater weight and are rewarded more than placings. Bonus points are awarded for multiple victories in the top races, winning the most prestigious stages at the Grand Tours or winning multiple classics.