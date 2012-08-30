IG Pro Cycling Index: Rodriguez replaces Sagan in top three

Image 1 of 5 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Norway) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 On the podium of Flanders with teammate Hoste and Tom Boonen in 2005 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 5 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) was surprised to retain the red jersey. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) on the climb during the Pontevedra time trial. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Joaquim Rodriguez has started the Vuelta a España with a bang and has moved himself back up to third place in the Index. The Spaniard has held the leader’s jersey for seven days already, won a stage and come second in another three.





About the IG Markets Index

The IG Pro Cycling Index is a 12-month rolling ranking system designed answer the question “Who is the best cyclist in the world?” We teamed up with sports data experts Opta to create a comprehensive cycling ranking system that was based on an entirely new formula. We source results from the 120 top international road races throughout the season. Races are ranked by our expert panel, based on their prestige and their importance to cycling fans and put into four tiers in three different categories.

The IG Pro Cycling Index has a number of features that make it unique: Races are tiered depending on history, importance and calibre of field rather than UCI Class. So winning the Tour of Beijing will not give you the same points as winning Paris-Nice or the Dauphiné. Wins carry much greater weight and are rewarded more than placings. Bonus points are awarded for multiple victories in the top races, winning the most prestigious stages at the Grand Tours or winning multiple classics.