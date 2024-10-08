'If I knew, I would tell you' – Mathieu van der Poel still to decide on cyclocross plans

Dutchman will make decision on whether to ride discipline this winter after he returns from holiday

Mathieu van der Poel placed third at the Road World Championships.in Zurich
Mathieu van der Poel placed third at the Road World Championships.in Zurich (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mathieu van der Poel has yet to confirm whether he will ride on the cyclocross circuit this winter with the reigning world champion insisting that he will not decide on his programme until after he returns from holiday.

The 29-year-old brought the curtain down on his road season with a bronze medal at the Road World Championships in Zurich last week, and he then claimed the rainbow jersey at the Gravel World Championships in Leuven on Sunday.

Barry Ryan
Head of Features

Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.