IAM Cycling with options for EuroEyes Cyclassics Hamburg

Image 1 of 5 Heinrich Haussler (IAM Cycing) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 IAM Cycling's 'dancer' Sondre Holst Enger on stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Leigh Howard (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: ASO) Image 4 of 5 Roger Kluge (IAM Cycling) wins stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Best Swiss rider Martin Elmiger (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Swiss WorldTour team IAM Cycling head to the German one-day WorldTour EuroEyes Cyclassics Hamburg race with Heinrich Haussler and Sondre Holst Enger as two options for an expected sprint finish.

"Nine chances out of ten, the race will end with a bunch sprint," sports director Thierry Marichal said. "The last three kilometers are dominated by long straight roads, which are usually fatal to breakaways. And if the scenario favors a mass sprint, we have Heinrich Haussler and Sondre Holst Enger as cards to play. But the race is far from scripted, so we will also remain vigilant and opportunistic in what will undoubtedly be a hectic final."

The race will be Haussler's first since abandoning stage 1 of the Tour of Utah due to illness and is looking forward to racing on German roads as he explained.

"I went with a part of the team to a high altitude training camp just before the Tour of Utah, in Park City," Haussler said. "But a gastric disorders derailed my race and upset my preparations. I was forced to abandon the Tour of Utah, and never had the chance to achieve the goals I had set for myself in the American race

"I really like the Hamburg classic because you have exactly the same sort of atmosphere as you find in the Belgian races early in the season. The technical aspects, the sensations, the route profile…everything lends itself to that comparison.

"The parcours is not overly taxing. The result being that everyone arrives feeling relatively fresh at the Waseberg," he added of the 700 metre climb which features gradients of 16%. "And being well placed once you hit the climb is essential if you want to get over the wall with a chance to finish well in the final standings."

IAM Cycling's sprint train includes Giro d'Italia stage winner Roger Kluge, and Australian Leigh Howard who can both sprint when the occasion calls for it. Classics riders Martin Elmiger and Aleksejs Saramotins are also set to race. As is Belgian Oliver Naesen and David Tanner who could both infiltrate the early breakaway to take the pressure off IAM Cycling to do some early work.

"Now just a few days before one of my major goals for the season, the Hamburg Cyclassics, I can say that I am 100% ready," added Haussler.

IAM Cycling for EuroEyes Cyclassics Hamburg: Martin Elmiger, Heinrich Haussler, Sondre Holst Enger, Leigh Howard, Aleksejs Saramotins, Roger Kluge, Oliver Naesen and David Tanner.