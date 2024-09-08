'I wouldn’t rule out Primoz Roglič wins a fifth Vuelta a España' - Roberto Heras

Four times Vuelta a España winner sees his all-time record equalled by Slovenian star

Primoz Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) celebrates his fourth Vuelta win, tying the record with Roberto Heras (Image credit: Getty Images)

Four times Vuelta a España winner Roberto Heras has seen his overall victory record equalled by Primoz Roglič on Sunday - but the now retired Spanish climber doesn’t rule out the Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe going one better and conquering the Vuelta again in 2025.

Roglič’s claimed his fourth Vuelta title this evening, with his wins in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2024 matching Heras’ four triumphs in 2000, 2003, 2004 and 2005. 

