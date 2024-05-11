'I wanted to give Pogačar a fight'– Daniel Martínez unable to deny maglia rosa on stage 8 of Giro d'Italia

Colombian shaping up as best of the rest behind dominant race leader

Giro d'Italia 2024: Daniel Martinez (Bora-Hansgrohe) follows race leader Tadej Pogacar on stage 8
Giro d'Italia 2024: Daniel Martinez (Bora-Hansgrohe) follows race leader Tadej Pogacar on stage 8 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Daniel Martínez continues to give the impression that he might be the rest of the rest behind Tadej Pogačar on this Giro d'Italia, but the Colombian had to settle for second place behind the maglia rosa on stage 8 to Prati di Tivo.

After Pogačar's otherworldly display in the Perugia time trial the previous afternoon, the Giro was braced for another onslaught on the category 1 haul to the finish, but the anticipated acceleration on the steepest section after passing through Pietracamela never materialised.

Barry Ryan
Barry Ryan
Head of Features

Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.