'I should have a good run at it' – Brandon McNulty looks to bookend Vuelta a España with time trial wins

American eyes Zurich World Championships after overcoming dramatic crash on stage 13

Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) scorched stage 1 time trial

The point has been made before, but professional cycling is a relentless sort of exercise. After Brandon McNulty’s wheels slipped from under him on the descent of the Puerto de Lumeras on stage 13 of the Vuelta a España, he wound up sliding off the road, under the guardrail and deep into the bushes.

As soon as he stopped sliding, McNulty scrambled back up the grass bank, and as soon as he scrambled over the guardrail, he looked for his bike. There was scarcely time for UAE Team Emirates directeur sportif Manuele Mori to check on his rider before McNulty was on the move again, back in the race.

