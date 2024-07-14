‘I have to look at the bigger picture’ - Kopecky on finishing second at Giro d'Italia Women

By
published

World champion ‘gave it everything’ to win the Italian Grand Tour

LAQUILA ITALY JULY 14 Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Team SD Worx Protime Red Sprint Jersey competes during the 35th Giro dItalia Women 2024 Stage 8 a 117km stage from Pescara to LAquila UCIWWT on July 14 2024 in LAquila Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-ProTime) finished second overall (Image credit: Getty Images)

World champion Lotte Kopecky came into the eighth and final stage of the Giro d’Italia Women with a simple but not easy goal, to grab one single second separating her from race leader Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek).  Her goal was to finish top three on the stage ahead of the race leader and take the bonus seconds to take the top step of the final podium.

“I have nothing to lose and I can just go all in today and try to go for the bonus [seconds] at the finish,” Kopecky said at the start of stage 8 in Pescara.

