'I don't want to risk it all for this one stage' - Jasper Philipsen cautiously dreams of a yellow-tinged opening to the 2025 Tour de France

By
published

'There's a lot of opportunities for us in the first 10 days of the Tour of France' Alpecin Deceuninck rider tells Cyclingnews

Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) at the pre-race media conference for the 2024 Tour de France Prudential Singapore Criterium
Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) at the pre-race media conference for the 2024 Tour de France Prudential Singapore Criterium (Image credit: Tour de France Prudential Singapore Criterium)

It may have taken a while for Jasper Philipsen to hit his stride at this year's Tour de France, but he nevertheless captured a trio of wins. Next season, however, the early stakes have changed so there is every reason for the Alpecin Deceuninck rider, and every other sprinter for that matter, to try and hit the ground running.

That motivation comes in the form of a yellow jersey, with the opening flat stage of the 2025 Tour de France, immediately piquing the interest of the sprinters when the route was announced at the end of October. Though, that doesn't mean for a second they are forgetting about what comes after the day of racing in Lille Métropole.

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.