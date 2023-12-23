'I don't want a soap opera' - Uijtdebroeks keen to turn page after Visma-Lease A Bike move

Cian Uijtdebroeks had already been training with his new teammates earlier in the month, but the Belgian made his first formal appearance as a Visma-Lease A Bike rider at the team presentation in Amsterdam on Thursday evening.

That same day, it was confirmed that a deal had been brokered to release Uijtdebroeks from his contract with Bora-Hansgrohe, bringing an end to the uncertainty over where the Belgian would race in 2024.

The controversy over the transfer will likely endure a little longer, through Uijtdebroeks appeared keen to draw a line under the issue when he met the press at the Visma-Lease A Bike presentation.

“A lot of things happened, but I don't want to go into detail about them. That's the best for everyone, respect for everyone. We had a valid reason to terminate my contract and that is what we ultimately did,” Uijtdebroeks told Het Laatste Nieuws.

The 20-year-old declined to confirm a report that he had opted to leave Bora-Hansgrohe due to bullying from other riders. Bora-Hansgrohe manager Ralph Denk described the allegations as “false,” adding that Uijtdebroeks had not cited any incident of bullying when outlining his desire to leave the team.

“It's wisest not to comment too much on that. I don't want to turn it into a soap opera,” Uijtdebroeks said. “I really didn't feel well. That is why my contract with Bora has been terminated. I had to leave to be happy again.”

Uijtdebroeks previously rejected an approach from Jumbo-Visma as a junior, preferring to turn professional with Bora-Hansgrohe in 2022. He acknowledged that “it would probably have been easier” if he had opted for the Dutch squad from the beginning, suggesting that his desire for constant feedback tallied with the approach of the team.

“I think I fit in really well here,” he said. “You feel that there is enormous drive in this team. Motivation for everyone. For all riders. Everyone is so structured and wants to get the most out of it. How many of us are here? 28 riders in total. It feels like I have 27 other Cians around me. That's nice.”

Uijtdebroeks denied that Primoz Roglic’s arrival at Bora-Hansgrohe during the off-season had persuaded him to move in the opposite direction. “That didn't play a role. I think Primoz is also someone I can learn a lot from, as is the case here with Jonas [Vingegaard] and Sepp [Kuss].”

In his first season with Visma-Lease A Bike, Uijtdebroeks will target the Giro d’Italia, where he will line out alongside Wout van Aert and sprinter Olav Kooij. He will race O Gran Camiño, Tirreno-Adriatico and the Volta a Catalunya in preparation for the corsa rosa, as well as spending a significant portion of time training at altitude.

“I’ll spend a lot of time on Mount Teide,” he said. “I’m very happy with that, I love those lonely training camps.”