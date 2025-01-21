'I can't wait' - Jonathan Milan eyes first yellow jersey at Tour de France debut with refined sprint and 1960-watt peak

Italian sprinter heads into second year on Lidl-Trek with sights set on opening stage win in Lille and a successful Classics campaign

Jonathan Milan will make one of the most highly-anticipated debuts of the 2025 season at the Tour de France, and as one of the top favourites to take the first yellow jersey on the flat opening stage in Lille.

After taking his first Grand Tour stage win at the Giro d'Italia in 2023, Milan reached new heights when he returned to his home race in May last year, scoring three more stage wins and defending his ciclamino points jersey simultaneously. 

