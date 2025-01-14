'I can do better than last year' - Jonas Vingegaard aims for Tour de France and Vuelta a España double in 2025

Dane skips Giro d'Italia but will aim to go for two Grand Tours

Jonas Vingegaard at the 2025 Visma–Lease a Bike training camp
Jonas Vingegaard has confirmed that he will not only be aiming for the Tour de France in 2025 but will also be taking part in the Vuelta a España this season.

In an interview released by Visma-Lease a Bike on the team media day in Spain, Vingegaard made it clear that he would not be taking part in the Giro d'Italia, as had been repeatedly rumoured. His teammate Wout van Aert has already stated that he will be racing in Italy next May and will co-lead the team there with Simon Yates.

Alasdair Fotheringham

