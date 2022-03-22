Hutchinson launches its most rugged gravel tyre yet
By Josh Croxton published
The mud-shedding big-treaded Tundra joins the Override and Touareg in the range
The Hutchinson gravel tyre range is expanding as the brand has today unveiled the third tyre in its drop-bar off-road lineup, the Tundra.
It is designed as the most rugged and capable tyre in the brand's gravel range, sitting alongside the Override, which is designed to remain fast on the road while being capable on light gravel, and the Touareg, which is aimed at more conventional gravel and dirt roads and features in our guide to the best gravel tyres.
When designing the Tundra, Hutchinson says it took inspiration from its Black Mamba cross-country mountain bike tyre, featuring large knobs to bite into soft terrain, wide spacing to quickly clear mud, and tall shoulder knobs for predictability and grip in the corners. However, it hasn't completely ignored the faster nature of gravel rides, with a central spine of tread that is more closely spaced to help maintain a lower rolling resistance on roads and hardpack surfaces.
It will be available in a choice of black and tan sidewalls, but the difference between the two goes beyond just the colour. They both use a bi-compound rubber, which puts a softer compound at the shoulders to aid with deformation and grip, they are both made with a 127TPI construction too, but while the Black colourway gets Hutchinson's 'Reinforcement Plus' puncture protection breaker, the tan sidewall is given a layer of 'Hardskin' grid material, which wraps from bead to bead and forms a mesh-like construction with the aim of preventing larger slashes to the tyre. Being a gravel tyre, it will only be available in a tubeless guise.
According to Hutchinson, the launch comes in response to an upward shift in the technicality of terrain that gravel riders are willing to tackle. As bikes become more specialised towards 'fast gravel' at one end of the spectrum and 'adventure gravel' at the other, the capability of those adventure-focussed bikes is increasing, and in turn, the technicality of the terrain they can handle is increasing too. The launch of gravel suspension, for example, further increases the off-road capability of those adventure-focussed gravel bikes and as such, there becomes a need for an equally capable tyre.
The Tundra is Hutchinson's answer to that need, and it is available for £49.95 / €54.99 in the tan colourway, or £39.95 / €44.99 for black. Both options are available in sizes 700x40 and 700x45, which weigh in at 490g and 580g respectively.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1†
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
† after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Josh has been with us as Senior Tech Writer since the summer of 2019 and throughout that time he's covered everything from buyer's guides and deals to the latest tech news and reviews. On the bike, Josh has been riding and racing for over 15 years. He started out racing cross country in his teens back when 26-inch wheels and triple chainsets were still mainstream, but he found favour in road racing in his early 20s, racing at a local and national level for Team Tor 2000. He's always keen to get his hands on the newest tech, and while he enjoys a good long road race, he's much more at home in a local criterium.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Cyclingnews. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.