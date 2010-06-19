Hushovd's form coming, hoping to be ready for Tour sprints

Thor Hushovd (Cervelo TestTeam) speaks to Norwegian TV (Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

Maillot vert of last year's Tour de France, Thor Hushovd, is rebuilding his form after a recent collarbone fracture, and has said that he is beginning to feel in shape once again.

“I am starting to feel better now,” he told Cyclingnews after stage seven of the Tour de Suisse. “It has been a hard week, but now with something [racing kilometres] in the legs, it is good.”

The 32-year-old Norwegian crashed on May 9 while training in Italy, falling when a young girl crossed the road in front of him. She was unhurt but he broke his collarbone, requiring an operation to pin it back together.

He had shown good form prior to the crash, netting second in Paris-Roubaix and sixth in Milan Sanremo. The Tour de Suisse marked his competitive return and while he has not been inside the top ten on a stage, he said that he believes things are progressing quite well.

It’s the first time he’s been in this position so close to his big season goal, and he admits to being a bit uncertain as to how things will work out.

“I hope to be right for the Tour – I’m not sure, but I hope so,” he said. “It is not like the other years where I have done my preparation and I know I will be good. This year, I am more unsure, but I am feeling more and more confident that things will be okay.”

Hushovd beat Mark Cavendish to win the Maillot Vert in last year’s race. It was his second time to take the green jersey, and he hopes to land a third next month. While his own preparations have not been ideal, he has undoubtedly recognised that his rival’s season has also been complicated.

Cavendish has landed three wins this season, compared to thirteen by the same point last year.