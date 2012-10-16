Hushovd motivated for future after lost 2012 season

Image 1 of 3 Thor Hushovd (BMC Racing Team) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3 Former World champion Thor Hushovd (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Thor Hushovd is “really motivated” for the coming season, and hoping to stay in the peloton another four years. A virus knocked him out much of this season, but the former World Champion plans to come back stronger than ever.

“It's the head that decides, but right now I'm really motivated. I see that I have four more years. Four good years,” the BMC Racing Team rider told NRK.no.

Hushovd suffered from the spring on, abandoning the Giro d'Italia from exhaustion. He tried a comeback at the Tour of Poland, but had to leave that race early, as well. Not until September was it announced that he was suffering from a viral infection which caused muscle inflammation.

He had only 28 race days this year, or as he put it, “this year did not go quite as planned.” But that only gives him extra motivation for 2013. “As often happens when you have a bad year, then things go well the next year. I have put the disease behind me and the virus is out of my body. I will say that the scene is set for something great.”

Winning races again is his motivation, but he also wants to answer those “who think my time is over. I'm sure it is not.”

He has an impressive list of wins, but there is still one to go. “Paris-Roubaix is the major goal and that's the one I dream of winning before I retire.”