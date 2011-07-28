Trending

Husband and wife Vipond and Hadley crowned Canada Cup Champions

Laforge and Nadon win junior series

Image 1 of 2

Catherine Vipond (Norco Factory Team) was sixth

Catherine Vipond (Norco Factory Team) was sixth
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 2

Matt Hadley rides with the leading Kona Team off the top of the Great Divide.

Matt Hadley rides with the leading Kona Team off the top of the Great Divide.
(Image credit: TransRockies)

Catherine Vipond (Norco Factory Team) and Matthew Hadley (Xprezo - Borsao) both won the highest honors of the Canada Cup series as the 2011 season concluded Sunday in Edmonton, Alta, with the presentation of the fourth and last race of the 2011 Canada Cup Mountain Bike Series.

Vipond and Hadley, a married couple, participated in all four events across the country this year, and have posted the best overall results of the season.

Hadley won the first two races of the season, which gave him a solid lead midway through the season. After an average placing in the third race, Hadley raced back to the podium with a third place finish on Sunday, securing the Canada Cup title.

Cameron Jette (3-Rox-Racing) took the second place with 470 points, stepping twice on the podium, in second and third places.

Evan Guthrie (Rocky Mountain Factory Team) and Léandre Bouchard (Cyclones d'Alma), two U23 riders, finished tied in third place with each 435 points. With his win on the last race in Edmonton, Guthrie won the tie breaker to give him the third and last spot on the podium, leaving Bouchard, the 2011 Canadian U23 Champion, in fourth place.

In the women's category, Vipond stepped on the podium in all four races, winning the first and last race of the season. She fought a hard and tight race the entire season alongside Jean-Ann Berkenpas with only five points differentiating the top two riders in the final standings. Berkenpas accumulated one win and two silver medals, and could have won secured the title with a win on the last stage of the series.

A total of 99 elite male mountain bikers scored points this year on the Canada Cup series in the elite races, while 38 women took part in the elite series.

In the junior races, it was no surprise to see Frédérique Trudel take the top honours in the women's category, even though she is racing her first year as a junior. Trudel, the current Canadian junior champion, started the season with two wins on her home soil in Québec before finishing second in Ontario and fourth in Edmonton. Trudel finished with a 55-point lead over both second place Catherine Fleury and third place Haley Smith. Both Fleury and Smith finished the season tied with 230 points.

Marc-Antoine Nadon topped the standings amongst the junior male riders with the maximum 300 points. Nadon, also the Canadian juniors champion, led the standings the entire season and capped off his dream season with three victories in four races.

The season started back in late May with the opening race held in Mont-Tremblant. The tour stayed in Eastern Canada with races in Baie-Saint-Paul, QC and Barrie, ON before making its way across the country for its last stop of the calendar in Edmonton, Alta.

For standings purposes, the top three results of the four races were taken into consideration.

The series celebrated its 20th anniversary. Since its inception in 1991, the Canada Cup Series produced elite athletes notably Olympians Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team), Marie-Hélène Prémont (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) and Geoff Kabush (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain), World Championships silver medallist Steve Smith (Devinci Global Racing) as well U23 National Champion Emily Batty (Subaru-Trek), just to name a few.

2011 Canada Cup final standings

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Catherine Vipond555pts
2Jean Ann Berkenpas550
3Sandra Walter470
4Cindy Montambault370
5Andréanne Pichette*365
6Rébecca Beaumont*360
7Valérie Meunier*290
8Brandi Heisterman275
9Cayley Brooks*255
10Annick Chértien240
11Anna Schappert225
12Heather Gray220
13Emily Batty200
14Kristina Laforge*200
15Linnea Koons195
16Stéphanie* Lacoursière195
17Amanda Sin175
18Mical Dyck140
19Mikaela Kofman140
20Laura Bietola*137
21Caeli Barron135
22Kate Aardal120
23Aleksandra Mooradian120
24Bryna Blanchard115
25Pepper Harleton110
26Shantel Koenig100
27Mandy Dreyer100
28Caroline Villeneuve85
29Alana Heise80
30Celine Foreht75
31Ashley Barson*71
32Erica Bota69
33Tricia Spooner66
34Marjorie Lavoie*58
35Sarah Moore*56
36Melanie Bernier54
37Susan Stepehens50
38Kaitlin Michener*49

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Hadley555pts
2Cameron Jette470
3Evan Guthrie*435
4Léandre Bouchard*435
5Peter Glassford425
6Adam Morka425
7Mitch Bailey*296
8Evan McNeely*290
9Jérémy Martin*290
10Andrew L'Espérance*285
11Eric Batty270
12Kristofor Sneddon260
13Ryan Atkins255
14Steven Noble*227
15Graham Torrie212
16Derek Zandstra200
17Sebastien Cadieux-Duval*195
18Marty Lazarski195
19Zachary Hughes*194
20Roddi Lega187
21Jamie Lamb184
22Marc-André Daigle175
23Tyson Wagler*172
24Patrick Chartrand*168
25Jared Stafford*160
26Julien Fillion159
27David Gonda158
28Leni Trudel156
29Philippe Dépault*149
30Jean-Phillipe Thibault-Roberge*145
31Alex Lavertu*144
32Neil Schiemann144
33Félix Côté*142
34Étienne Moreau*133
35Seamus Powell132
36Jacob McClelland*130
37Matthew Krahn128
38Imad El-Ghazal124
39Emmanuel Boily122
40Pierre-Louis Chamberland*118
41Antoine Caron115
42Mathieu Bélanger Barrette*113
43Michael Mooradian112
44Stefan Widmer110
45Preston Wagler*107
46Tom Sampson*104
47Olivier Bordeleau99
48Andrew Watson95
49Christopher Hamlin90
50Ricky Federau85
51Logan Tacoma80
52Krushel Kesley*79
53Tim Carleton78
54Xavier Perreault*73
55Gordon Jewett71
56Ruan Du toit*69
57Jacques Gagné68
58Thomas Skinner66
59Matthew Farquharson*65
60Jonathan Boucher*65
61Eric Emsky64
62Francis Lehoux*62
63Jon Slaughter*61
64Olivier Robidoux*61
65Maxime Lemay61
66Danny Souter60
67Cory Wallace58
68Jonathan Cantin*57
69François-Charles Dumas54
70Steve Fréchette*50
71Mike Garrigan49
72Kyle Douglas46
73Benoit Simard46
74Peter Knight44
75Jeremi Bussiere*44
76Jon Kinsie44
77Jeffery Simms43
78Pierre-Yves Nadeau43
79Jarred Forrest*42
80Steve Caillé*42
81John Burns42
82Dylan Harris41
83Aroussen Laflamme41
84Simon Wagler*40
85Eric Jeannotte38
86Steven Turcotte*36
87Anthony Sinyard36
88Scott Lynch35
89Andrew De Cal34
90Micheal Van den Ham33
91Kevin Massicotte*33
92Patrick Mimeault32
93Anton Varabei28
94Simon Tremblay26
95Jamie Wagler24
96Guillaume Bauret*24
97Justin Henri21
98Benjamin Adler21
99Jerome Samson20

Junior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristina Laforge385pts
2Laura Bietola340
3Valérie Meunier290
4Andréane Lanthier-Nadeau240
5Cayley Brooks220
6Lauren Rosser190
7Emily Flynn146
8Malia Poulin137
9Laurence Harvey136
10Emily Fisher132
11Stéphanie Vialle122
12Caeli Barron99
13Samantha Wagler99
14Haley Smith79
15Justine Morin69
16Justine Desmarais64
17Amanda Wakeling40
18Stacey Forbes32
19Sara Witzke30
20Hannah Cooley29
21Katlyn Dundas29
22Gabrielle Dallaire29
23Jessica Tripp28

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc-Antoine Nadon300pts
2Alexandre Vialle270
3Bretton Matthews205
4Thomas Neron195
5Antoine Perreault160
6Vincent Belhumeur152
7Quinn Moberg144
8Samuel Tremblay130
9Felix Wilberg100
10Patrick Martin94
11Etienne Tremblay92
12Davis Ross90
13Daniel Varga86
14Corey Brioschi85
15Philippe Paradis82
16Jean-Daiel Boily80
17Perre-Oliver Veillette79
18Elliot Galbraith73
19Gabriel Thibeault66
20Merlin Dallaire56
21Michael Girolametto-Prosen45
22Dominic Girard43
23Daniel Hill42
24Alex Schmidt38
25Charles-Etienne Gregoire38
26Mo Lawrence37
27Nicolas Sessler37
28Philippe Gauthier Boudreau35
29Cedric Herrmann34
30Louis Dillon29
31Julien Gagne28
32Nicholas Bruce25
33Jason LeBlanc25
34Brandon Etzl25
35Francis Roy25
36Nicolas Bauret23
37Jordon Doner21
38Carl Blanchette21
39Samuel Lalancette20
40Anthony Barrette18
41Philippe Robioux18
42William Clarke17
43Dominic Bolatre17
44Alex Ferguson16
45Alexandre Hamel16
46Harrison Newediuk15
47Olivier Brisson-Robinson15
48Greg Van Moorsel14
49William Bosivert14
50Trent Meyers13
51Pier-Luc Boivin13
52Daniel Hope12
53Ian Bagg10
54Parker Wilson8
55Jason Massicotte7