Husband and wife Vipond and Hadley crowned Canada Cup Champions

Image 1 of 2 Catherine Vipond (Norco Factory Team) was sixth (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 2 Matt Hadley rides with the leading Kona Team off the top of the Great Divide. (Image credit: TransRockies)

Catherine Vipond (Norco Factory Team) and Matthew Hadley (Xprezo - Borsao) both won the highest honors of the Canada Cup series as the 2011 season concluded Sunday in Edmonton, Alta, with the presentation of the fourth and last race of the 2011 Canada Cup Mountain Bike Series.

Vipond and Hadley, a married couple, participated in all four events across the country this year, and have posted the best overall results of the season.

Hadley won the first two races of the season, which gave him a solid lead midway through the season. After an average placing in the third race, Hadley raced back to the podium with a third place finish on Sunday, securing the Canada Cup title.

Cameron Jette (3-Rox-Racing) took the second place with 470 points, stepping twice on the podium, in second and third places.

Evan Guthrie (Rocky Mountain Factory Team) and Léandre Bouchard (Cyclones d'Alma), two U23 riders, finished tied in third place with each 435 points. With his win on the last race in Edmonton, Guthrie won the tie breaker to give him the third and last spot on the podium, leaving Bouchard, the 2011 Canadian U23 Champion, in fourth place.

In the women's category, Vipond stepped on the podium in all four races, winning the first and last race of the season. She fought a hard and tight race the entire season alongside Jean-Ann Berkenpas with only five points differentiating the top two riders in the final standings. Berkenpas accumulated one win and two silver medals, and could have won secured the title with a win on the last stage of the series.

A total of 99 elite male mountain bikers scored points this year on the Canada Cup series in the elite races, while 38 women took part in the elite series.

In the junior races, it was no surprise to see Frédérique Trudel take the top honours in the women's category, even though she is racing her first year as a junior. Trudel, the current Canadian junior champion, started the season with two wins on her home soil in Québec before finishing second in Ontario and fourth in Edmonton. Trudel finished with a 55-point lead over both second place Catherine Fleury and third place Haley Smith. Both Fleury and Smith finished the season tied with 230 points.

Marc-Antoine Nadon topped the standings amongst the junior male riders with the maximum 300 points. Nadon, also the Canadian juniors champion, led the standings the entire season and capped off his dream season with three victories in four races.

The season started back in late May with the opening race held in Mont-Tremblant. The tour stayed in Eastern Canada with races in Baie-Saint-Paul, QC and Barrie, ON before making its way across the country for its last stop of the calendar in Edmonton, Alta.

For standings purposes, the top three results of the four races were taken into consideration.

The series celebrated its 20th anniversary. Since its inception in 1991, the Canada Cup Series produced elite athletes notably Olympians Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team), Marie-Hélène Prémont (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) and Geoff Kabush (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain), World Championships silver medallist Steve Smith (Devinci Global Racing) as well U23 National Champion Emily Batty (Subaru-Trek), just to name a few.

2011 Canada Cup final standings

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Catherine Vipond 555 pts 2 Jean Ann Berkenpas 550 3 Sandra Walter 470 4 Cindy Montambault 370 5 Andréanne Pichette* 365 6 Rébecca Beaumont* 360 7 Valérie Meunier* 290 8 Brandi Heisterman 275 9 Cayley Brooks* 255 10 Annick Chértien 240 11 Anna Schappert 225 12 Heather Gray 220 13 Emily Batty 200 14 Kristina Laforge* 200 15 Linnea Koons 195 16 Stéphanie* Lacoursière 195 17 Amanda Sin 175 18 Mical Dyck 140 19 Mikaela Kofman 140 20 Laura Bietola* 137 21 Caeli Barron 135 22 Kate Aardal 120 23 Aleksandra Mooradian 120 24 Bryna Blanchard 115 25 Pepper Harleton 110 26 Shantel Koenig 100 27 Mandy Dreyer 100 28 Caroline Villeneuve 85 29 Alana Heise 80 30 Celine Foreht 75 31 Ashley Barson* 71 32 Erica Bota 69 33 Tricia Spooner 66 34 Marjorie Lavoie* 58 35 Sarah Moore* 56 36 Melanie Bernier 54 37 Susan Stepehens 50 38 Kaitlin Michener* 49

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Hadley 555 pts 2 Cameron Jette 470 3 Evan Guthrie* 435 4 Léandre Bouchard* 435 5 Peter Glassford 425 6 Adam Morka 425 7 Mitch Bailey* 296 8 Evan McNeely* 290 9 Jérémy Martin* 290 10 Andrew L'Espérance* 285 11 Eric Batty 270 12 Kristofor Sneddon 260 13 Ryan Atkins 255 14 Steven Noble* 227 15 Graham Torrie 212 16 Derek Zandstra 200 17 Sebastien Cadieux-Duval* 195 18 Marty Lazarski 195 19 Zachary Hughes* 194 20 Roddi Lega 187 21 Jamie Lamb 184 22 Marc-André Daigle 175 23 Tyson Wagler* 172 24 Patrick Chartrand* 168 25 Jared Stafford* 160 26 Julien Fillion 159 27 David Gonda 158 28 Leni Trudel 156 29 Philippe Dépault* 149 30 Jean-Phillipe Thibault-Roberge* 145 31 Alex Lavertu* 144 32 Neil Schiemann 144 33 Félix Côté* 142 34 Étienne Moreau* 133 35 Seamus Powell 132 36 Jacob McClelland* 130 37 Matthew Krahn 128 38 Imad El-Ghazal 124 39 Emmanuel Boily 122 40 Pierre-Louis Chamberland* 118 41 Antoine Caron 115 42 Mathieu Bélanger Barrette* 113 43 Michael Mooradian 112 44 Stefan Widmer 110 45 Preston Wagler* 107 46 Tom Sampson* 104 47 Olivier Bordeleau 99 48 Andrew Watson 95 49 Christopher Hamlin 90 50 Ricky Federau 85 51 Logan Tacoma 80 52 Krushel Kesley* 79 53 Tim Carleton 78 54 Xavier Perreault* 73 55 Gordon Jewett 71 56 Ruan Du toit* 69 57 Jacques Gagné 68 58 Thomas Skinner 66 59 Matthew Farquharson* 65 60 Jonathan Boucher* 65 61 Eric Emsky 64 62 Francis Lehoux* 62 63 Jon Slaughter* 61 64 Olivier Robidoux* 61 65 Maxime Lemay 61 66 Danny Souter 60 67 Cory Wallace 58 68 Jonathan Cantin* 57 69 François-Charles Dumas 54 70 Steve Fréchette* 50 71 Mike Garrigan 49 72 Kyle Douglas 46 73 Benoit Simard 46 74 Peter Knight 44 75 Jeremi Bussiere* 44 76 Jon Kinsie 44 77 Jeffery Simms 43 78 Pierre-Yves Nadeau 43 79 Jarred Forrest* 42 80 Steve Caillé* 42 81 John Burns 42 82 Dylan Harris 41 83 Aroussen Laflamme 41 84 Simon Wagler* 40 85 Eric Jeannotte 38 86 Steven Turcotte* 36 87 Anthony Sinyard 36 88 Scott Lynch 35 89 Andrew De Cal 34 90 Micheal Van den Ham 33 91 Kevin Massicotte* 33 92 Patrick Mimeault 32 93 Anton Varabei 28 94 Simon Tremblay 26 95 Jamie Wagler 24 96 Guillaume Bauret* 24 97 Justin Henri 21 98 Benjamin Adler 21 99 Jerome Samson 20

Junior women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristina Laforge 385 pts 2 Laura Bietola 340 3 Valérie Meunier 290 4 Andréane Lanthier-Nadeau 240 5 Cayley Brooks 220 6 Lauren Rosser 190 7 Emily Flynn 146 8 Malia Poulin 137 9 Laurence Harvey 136 10 Emily Fisher 132 11 Stéphanie Vialle 122 12 Caeli Barron 99 13 Samantha Wagler 99 14 Haley Smith 79 15 Justine Morin 69 16 Justine Desmarais 64 17 Amanda Wakeling 40 18 Stacey Forbes 32 19 Sara Witzke 30 20 Hannah Cooley 29 21 Katlyn Dundas 29 22 Gabrielle Dallaire 29 23 Jessica Tripp 28