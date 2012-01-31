British Cycling announce London track World Cup team
Hoy, Pendleton and Thomas all included for February track highlight
British Cycling has today announced the team of 16 riders who will compete in the final round of the UCI Track Cycling World Cup, taking place on 17 - 19 February 2012 at the velodrome in the Olympic Park, London.
A strong British team, including Olympic Gold medallists Sir Chris Hoy, Victoria Pendleton, Jason Kenny, Ed Clancy and Geraint Thomas, will compete at the Track Cycling World Cup which also doubles as the Olympic Test Event.
Speaking of the team selection, Performance Director Dave Brailsford said: "The World Cup in London has added significance given that it's the first major event to be held at the Olympic venue. We are using the Test Event as a learning opportunity for our Olympic preparations and have selected a full-strength squad accordingly. The riders and staff are looking forward to gaining race experience at the London Velodrome and it's always fantastic for us to have the support of a sell-out home crowd."
Riders:
Sprint
Matt Crampton (representing Sky Track Cycling)
Ross Edgar
Sir Chris Hoy
Jason Kenny
Victoria Pendleton
Jess Varnish
Men's Endurance
Steven Burke
Ed Clancy
Pete Kennaugh
Ben Swift
Andy Tennant
Geraint Thomas
Women's Endurance
Wendy Houvenaghel
Dani King
Joanna Rowsell
Laura Trott
