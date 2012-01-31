British Cycling announce London track World Cup team

Image 1 of 3 Pendleton will be taking a career break after London 2012 (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 3 London Mayor Boris Johnson and Sir Chris Hoy (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 3 of 3 Geraint Thomas (Image credit: Team Sky)

British Cycling has today announced the team of 16 riders who will compete in the final round of the UCI Track Cycling World Cup, taking place on 17 - 19 February 2012 at the velodrome in the Olympic Park, London.

A strong British team, including Olympic Gold medallists Sir Chris Hoy, Victoria Pendleton, Jason Kenny, Ed Clancy and Geraint Thomas, will compete at the Track Cycling World Cup which also doubles as the Olympic Test Event.

Speaking of the team selection, Performance Director Dave Brailsford said: "The World Cup in London has added significance given that it's the first major event to be held at the Olympic venue. We are using the Test Event as a learning opportunity for our Olympic preparations and have selected a full-strength squad accordingly. The riders and staff are looking forward to gaining race experience at the London Velodrome and it's always fantastic for us to have the support of a sell-out home crowd."

Riders:

Sprint

Matt Crampton (representing Sky Track Cycling)

Ross Edgar

Sir Chris Hoy

Jason Kenny

Victoria Pendleton

Jess Varnish

Men's Endurance

Steven Burke

Ed Clancy

Pete Kennaugh

Ben Swift

Andy Tennant

Geraint Thomas

Women's Endurance

Wendy Houvenaghel

Dani King

Joanna Rowsell

Laura Trott