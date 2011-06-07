Hoy not ruling out Glasgow Commonwealth Games

Chris Hoy (Great Britain) sets off. (Image credit: Eurotrack2010.eu)

Sir Chris Hoy says he is unsure of his racing future post the London Olympics, leaving any decisions regarding his participation in the Glasgow Commonwealth Games until after next year's event.

The 35-year-old told BBC Scotland that competing in the Commonwealth Games in 2014 on home soil is an opportunity he would relish.

"Two years, it is not unfeasible," he said. "It just depends on motivation and injury status.

"If you stay healthy, you still want it, there's no reason why you can't keep going."

The four-time Olympic gold medallist explained that his primary focus is on next year's Olympics.

"It is hard work, but it is going really well," he said. "I am really enjoying it. It is exciting because this is really the start of the final run-in to London.

"Everything you do now is going to have a direct impact on how you perform in London.

"So every session counts and I am giving it may all and, fingers crossed, it is going to be as successful in London as it was for Beijing."

Hoy walked away from the 2011 UCI Track World Championships in March with a silver medal in the keirin and two bronze medals garnered in the sprint and team sprint. It was the first time the Scotsman had missed out on a gold medal at the event since 2003. He did not compete at the Delhi Commonwealth Games in 2010.

While he may not compete in Glasgow, Hoy said that he would still attend the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

"Whatever happens, I'll be there to experience the event... It is such a massive thing for Scotland and for Glasgow."