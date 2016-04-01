How well do you know the Tour of Flanders? - Quiz

Image 1 of 6 The 2010 podium of Tom Boonen, Fabian Cancellara and Philippe Gilbert (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 6 Tom Boonen in action at the Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 6 Tom Boonen celebrating his third De Ronde victory in 2012 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 6 Peter Sagan deep in thought (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 5 of 6 A muddy Niki Terpstra after finishing second at the Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 6 of 6 An inflatable lion of Flanders arch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Sunday’s 100th edition of the Tour of Flanders marks a special moment in the history of the Flemish race.

The Ronde has become one of cycling’s Monument classics due to its history, its tough course packed with cobbles and climbs, and because of the great racing it has produced since 1913.

Test your knowledge of the history and secrets of the Tour of Flanders with our latest Cyclingnews quiz.

Let us know how many of the 12 questions you get right on our Facebook page or in the comments below.

Read also:

Tour of Flanders start list

Tour of Flanders race route map

Tour of Flanders previous winners

Tour of Flanders 2015

Click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel.