How to watch the Tour de la Provence – Live streams, TV channels

Watch the Tour de la Provence 2025 for an early-season French stage race with a quality field that includes 2024 champion Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) along with the likes of Matej Mohoric (Bahrain Victorious) and Toms Skujins (Lidl-Trek).

Tour de la Provence: Key info ► Dates: February 14-16 ► Free stream: France 3 / SBS ► UK: Eurosport / Discovery+ ► US: FloBikes ► Canada: FloBikes

The 2025 Tour de la Provence takes place over three stages from Friday, February 14 to Sunday, February 16.

The race kicks off with a hilly 169.3km stage from Marseille to Saint-Victoret, with riders tackling three second-category climbs en route to a flat finish.

Stage 2 is a 167.3km run from Forcalquier to Manosque with the first-category Col de l'Aire dei Masco lying 28km from the finish, which angles upwards for the final kilometre.

The race is rounded off with a pure sprint stage in Arles on Sunday following a 190.6km stage from Rognac featuring just one third-category climb at the 50km mark.

There are broadcast options for the Tour de la Provence in the UK, US, and Canada, as well as free live streaming in France. Read on for all the details on how to watch the Tour de la Provence wherever you are in the world.

Where can I watch the Tour de la Provence in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the Tour de la Provence through Eurosport and Discovery+.

Eurosport comes on certain satellite TV packages but don't rush to get it - it's disappearing at the end of the month. For those who watch cycling online, Discovery+ is surging in price due to the same changes.

Existing subscribers will be able to squeeze in the race before their £6.99-a-month plans shoot up to £30.99, but new customers can only join at that higher rate.

Who is showing Tour de la Provence in the US?

The Tour de la Provence will be aired by FloBikes in both the USA and in Canada.

A subscription to the streaming service will set you back US$149.99 / CAN$209.99 for the year or US$29.99 / CAN$29.99 on a monthly basis.

Are there any Tour de la Provence free live streams?

There will be free TV and streaming for the Tour de la Provence in both the host country of France and in Australia.

National broadcaster France 3 will air the action in France, while SBS hold broadcast rights down under.

How to watch Tour de la Provence from anywhere

If you're outside your usual country when the Tour de la Provence is on, you might think you can't watch the race due to geo-restrictions, but you'd be wrong.

A VPN is a nifty piece of internet security software that can alter your device's IP address to make it seem like it's in any country in the world. Provided it complies with your broadcaster's T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services and enjoy your coverage as if you were back home.

There are loads of great VPN options out there, but for a VPN that's brilliant at streaming and is also TechRadar's pick for overall best VPN in the world, we'd recommend NordVPN.

