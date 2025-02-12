How to watch the Tour de la Provence – Live streams, TV channels
All the broadcast info for the three-day French stage race
Watch the Tour de la Provence 2025 for an early-season French stage race with a quality field that includes 2024 champion Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) along with the likes of Matej Mohoric (Bahrain Victorious) and Toms Skujins (Lidl-Trek).
► Dates: February 14-16
► UK: Eurosport / Discovery+
► US: FloBikes
► Canada: FloBikes
The 2025 Tour de la Provence takes place over three stages from Friday, February 14 to Sunday, February 16.
The race kicks off with a hilly 169.3km stage from Marseille to Saint-Victoret, with riders tackling three second-category climbs en route to a flat finish.
Stage 2 is a 167.3km run from Forcalquier to Manosque with the first-category Col de l'Aire dei Masco lying 28km from the finish, which angles upwards for the final kilometre.
The race is rounded off with a pure sprint stage in Arles on Sunday following a 190.6km stage from Rognac featuring just one third-category climb at the 50km mark.
There are broadcast options for the Tour de la Provence in the UK, US, and Canada, as well as free live streaming in France. Read on for all the details on how to watch the Tour de la Provence wherever you are in the world.
Where can I watch the Tour de la Provence in the UK?
Fans in the UK can watch the Tour de la Provence through Eurosport and Discovery+.
Eurosport comes on certain satellite TV packages but don't rush to get it - it's disappearing at the end of the month. For those who watch cycling online, Discovery+ is surging in price due to the same changes.
Existing subscribers will be able to squeeze in the race before their £6.99-a-month plans shoot up to £30.99, but new customers can only join at that higher rate.
Who is showing Tour de la Provence in the US?
The Tour de la Provence will be aired by FloBikes in both the USA and in Canada.
A subscription to the streaming service will set you back US$149.99 / CAN$209.99 for the year or US$29.99 / CAN$29.99 on a monthly basis.
Are there any Tour de la Provence free live streams?
There will be free TV and streaming for the Tour de la Provence in both the host country of France and in Australia.
National broadcaster France 3 will air the action in France, while SBS hold broadcast rights down under.
How to watch Tour de la Provence from anywhere
If you're outside your usual country when the Tour de la Provence is on, you might think you can't watch the race due to geo-restrictions, but you'd be wrong.
A VPN is a nifty piece of internet security software that can alter your device's IP address to make it seem like it's in any country in the world. Provided it complies with your broadcaster's T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services and enjoy your coverage as if you were back home.
There are loads of great VPN options out there, but for a VPN that's brilliant at streaming and is also TechRadar's pick for overall best VPN in the world, we'd recommend NordVPN.
Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal
TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price.
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur. They write and edit at Cyclingnews as well as running newsletter, social media, and how to watch campaigns.
Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel, and their favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.
Season highlights from 2024 include reporting from Paris-Roubaix – 'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.
'I'm not actually in top shape right now' - Adam Yates looks beyond second Tour of Oman victory
Tom Pidcock's spring schedule confirmed, including Strade Bianche, Milan-San Remo, Liège-Bastogne-Liège