How to watch the Tour de la Provence – Live streams, TV channels

By
published

All the broadcast info for the three-day French stage race

Mads Pedersen is the reigning Tour de la Provence champion after his 2024 triumph
Mads Pedersen is the reigning Tour de la Provence champion after his 2024 triumph (Image credit: Getty Images)

Watch the Tour de la Provence 2025 for an early-season French stage race with a quality field that includes 2024 champion Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) along with the likes of Matej Mohoric (Bahrain Victorious) and Toms Skujins (Lidl-Trek).

Tour de la Provence: Key info

Dates: February 14-16

Free stream:  France 3 / SBS

UK: Eurosport / Discovery+

US: FloBikes

Canada: FloBikes

Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur. They write and edit at Cyclingnews as well as running newsletter, social media, and how to watch campaigns.

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel, and their favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.

Season highlights from 2024 include reporting from Paris-Roubaix –  'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.

