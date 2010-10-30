Hovelynck, Van Der Velde, Duyn to Donckers Koffie-Jelly Belly

Kurt Hovelynck (Quick Step) en route to a 13th place finish. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

The Belgian continental team Qin has reportedly secured new sponsors for the 2011 season and will be named Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly.

The team announced the new name on Twitter, confirming new recruits Kurt Hovelynck from Quick Step, Ricardo Van Der Velde from Garmin-Transitions, Huub Duyn from NetApp as well as re-signing James Spragg and Michael Vanderaerden from the Qin team.

The squad is not affiliated with the US continental team Jelly Belly, Cyclingnews confirmed with that team's manager Danny Van Haute.