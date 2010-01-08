Horrillo decides to retire

Pedro Horrillo (Rabobank) (Image credit: JF Quenet)

Pedro Horrillo has decided to retire. The 34-year-old is still suffering the after-effects of his horrific crash in the 2009 Giro d'Italia.

The Rabobank rider plunged over a cliff in the eighth stage of this year's Giro d'Italia, falling 80 metres and sustaining multiple fractures.

“The aftermath of my accident prevented me from regaining the level necessary to be a professional cyclist," he told the Spanish newspaper El Pais. Horrillo had returned to training this autumn, but while he could ride, he couldn't come back to the same level of performance as before.

Horrillo told team director Erik Breukink at the end of last month. “I explained that I could not accept the offer to stay another year, for physical reasons.”

He did not immediately know what he would do in the future. He has already received several offers from teams to work in management, but first wants to take a sabbatical. “Take care of my children, Abai and Hori, while my wife is at work. Write, of course.” Throughout his career, the Spaniard has written columns for various newspapers.

Horrillo will also continue to ride his bike. “I need to keep doing sport so I don't stagnate or atrophy. It is an obligation.”

The Spaniard studied philosophy at a Spanish university before turning pro with Vitalicio Seguros in 1998. He rode for Quick Step from 2001 to 2004 before joining Rabobank. Horrillo did not have many career victories but the biggest was a stage in the 2004 Paris-Nice, with the most recent being a stage at the Sachsen Rundfahrt in 2006.