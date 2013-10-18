Horner to leave RadioShack-Leopard-Trek

Image 1 of 5 Vuelta winner: Chris Horner (RadioShack) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Chris Horner (RadioShack) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Nibali, Horner and Valverde on the Vuelta podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Joaquim Rodriguez and Chris Horner push the pace (Image credit: Unipublic) Image 5 of 5 Chris Horner (RadioShack Leopard) rides towards Vuelta a Espana victory on the Angliru. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Not long after his twitter tirade Chris Horner has again used the medium of 140 characters or less to announce that he would not be a member of the Trek team for 2014.

"Thanks to the staff, riders, and sponsors at @RSLT for a great four years. I'll be going somewhere else for 2014," tweeted Horner.

The carefully worded tweet left the impression that the soon to be 42-year-old has plans already in place for his tilt at the 2014 season, but the veracity of this remains unclear. Horner and his agent, Michael Rutherford, have previously expressed surprise that a Grand Tour victor would remain unsigned.

Cyclingnews understands Horner's agent has been making contact with teams worldwide, even approaching up and coming Australian Pro-Continental team Drapac Professional Cycling, to vet interest in signing this year's Vuelta champion. Jean-René Bernaudeau of Europcar also revealed recently that he was offered Horner at €750.000 per year.

In the current climate with a number of teams folding - including WorldTour outfits Euskaltel and Vacansoleil- Horner is just one of many professional cyclists searching for employment for 2014 and beyond. With this in mind, it's looking likely that Horner will be forced down to a price much lower than he feels he is worth.

The new Trek team recently confirmed that Laurent Didier, Matt Busche, Haimar Zubeldia and Robert Kiserlovski would join team leaders Fabian Cancellara and Andy Schleck at the new outfit for 2014. The team will at present not confirm whether Horner will be leaving the team or not.