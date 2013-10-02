Hoogerland said to be negotiating to join Cannondale

Image 1 of 4 Johnny Hoogerland enjoys his moment (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 2 of 4 Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 4 Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 4 Johnny Hoogerland is seen to after his crash in the 2011 Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Johnny Hoogerland apparently need not fear that he will be out of a job after the end of Vacansoleil-DCM. The Dutch rider is said to be on the verge of signing with Cannondale.

"I estimate the probability that it happens at around 90 percent,” his manager told NOS.nl. “We hear definitely on Saturday."

Hoogerland may be able to go for his own chances at the Italian team, but it is also likely that he would “ride in support of (Peter) Sagan.”

At Cannondale he would likely meet his Vacansoleil teammate Marco Marcato, who is expected to sign with the team Wednesday or Thursday.

Vacansoleil team manager Hilaire Van der Schueren, who is taking over the Wanty team in 2014, had wanted to sign Hoogerland. “He is dear to my heart,” Van der Scheren said, but apparently he was unable to afford the rider.

Hoogerland, 30, has long been known for his aggressive riding style and long breakaways. However, he first came to the attention of many when he went through a barbed wire fence after an incident with a car in the ninth stage of the 2011 Tour de France, and accepted the King of the Mountains jersey with blood streaming down his legs and tears in his eyes.

This year he was hit by a car whilst training in Spain in February, suffering rib and spinal fractures, as well as liver damage. He returned to racing in late April and won the Netherlands road title before riding the Tour de France.