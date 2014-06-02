Hondo set to retire at end of season

Image 1 of 4 Danilo Hondo (Trek) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 4 Danilo Hondo signs on (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Danilo Hondo riders as German national road champion (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 4 Danilo Hondo in his T-Mobile days. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Danilo Hondo is going to call it quits after 18 years as a pro cyclist. The German, currently riding for Trek Factory Racing, said that he will retire at the end of this season.

It became clear to him during the Giro d’Italia, he said in his blog for Radsport-news.com that, “What was a rumour in the spring, became more and more clear to me during this Giro – namely, that with 40 years I can end my career at the end of this season with a good feeling.”

Hondo started on the track, winning the World title in team pursuit in 1994 as a 20-year-old. He turned pro in 1997 with the German team Agro-Adler Brandenburg and has ridden for Telekom, Gerolsteiner, Lamonta, Team Tinkoff Credit Systems, Serramenti PVC Diquigiovanni, PSK Whirlpool-Author, Lampre, RadioShack Leopard and Trek.

He tested positive for carphedon in 2005 and was given a two-year suspension. After much back and forth with appeals to both the CAS and the Swiss court system, he was able to ride again in 2006.

The sprinter won the German national championship in 2002, and won two stages in the Giro d’Italia. He has also won numerous one-day races and stages in other races.