Honda Dream team set for another Australian summer

The Honda Women's Dream team has been a regular part of the Australian summer racing calendar. (Image credit: Rochelle Gilmore)

The Honda Women's Dream Team has returned for the 2011/12 summer with the additional strength of the current Olympic Champion, Nicole Cooke adding to the team's depth. Cooke will join the team starting at this weekend's Noosa Grand Prix as part of a guest stint for the team during the European off-season.

Dream Team co-ordinator Rochelle Gilmore said she was excited to be back in Australia for another summer with the Dream Team.

"It¹s the first race of the Australian summer season so we don¹t know the form or level of our competitors but we¹re all excited about our new team and very motivated to start racing again in Noosa," said Gilmore.

Gilmore and Cooke will be joined by Peta Mullens and Myfanway Galloway, with the final place still to be decided. Lauren Kitchen had initially been confirmed as the fifth rider for the Dream team but was forced to withdraw due to commitments with her new team, Rabobank.

The Dream Team are scheduled to race the Noosa GP, NSW Crit Series, Jayco Bay Classic, National Criterium & the Tour Down Under criteriums.

Dream Team for the Noosa GP

Nicole Cooke (GBr), Rochelle Gilmore (Aus), Peta Mullens (Aus), Myfanwy Galloway (Aus)