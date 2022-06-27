Homes of Bahrain Victorious riders and staff searched by police ahead of Tour de France

Bahrain Victorious have confirmed that the homes of a number of riders and team staff were searched by police before their departure for the Tour de France.

The team suggested the searches were part of the ongoing police investigation that saw members of the team searched during the 2021 Tour de France.

Last October the team shrugged off suggestions that hair testing on three of their riders searched by French police during the Tour de France have discovered traces of the powerful muscle relaxant Tizanidine.

A statement from the Marseille prosecutor's office at the time of the searches said the investigation concerned the possible “acquisition, transportation, possession and importing of a prohibited substance or method for use by an athlete without justification by members of Team Bahrain Victorious.

As the Grand Depart of the 2022 Tour de France nears, the investigation has taken another step but Bahrain Victorious claimed the searches were done to intentionally damaging the team’s reputation.

“Some riders and staff of Team Bahrain Victorious had Police search their homes today before their departure to the Tour de France,” the Bahrain Victorious team said in a statement.

“Team Bahrain Victorious always works based on the highest standards of professionalism in sports, including the integrity of all professional members and competitors. The team cooperates constructively in all procedures and with all competent institutions.

“The investigation into the members of the team, which started almost a year ago and did not yield any results, continues just before the start of the most important cycling race, the Tour de France, and damages the reputation of individuals and Team Bahrain Victorious. Due to recent investigations, the team feels the timing of this investigation is aimed at intentionally damaging the team’s reputation.”

“At no time, and so far, have the team been informed of the progress, results or received any feedback about the investigation from the Marseilles Prosecutor’s Office. Bahrain Victorious has repeatedly requested access to the file or acquaintance with the state of investigation but without success.

“The team have always cooperated completely transparently with all competent institutions and will continue to do so in the future, with the hope of greater transparency and a sense of the independence of investigators, as well as equal treatment of all teams.”

More to follow...