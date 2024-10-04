Home favourite Greg Van Avermaet tips Mathieu van der Poel for elite men's win at UCI Gravel World Championships

'You have to be in front' as narrow roads, punchy climbs will make Sunday's race difficult say Belgian

Greg Van Avermaet finished 7th in his first Unbound Gravel 200 in 2024
Greg Van Avermaet finished 7th in his first Unbound Gravel 200 in 2024 (Image credit: SnowyMountain Photography)

Even before closing out his 18-year professional road career in 2023, Greg van Avermaet (Belgium) began to diversity his athletic pursuits, for his love of sports. He had already distinguished himself at the 2016 Olympic Games with the gold medal in the road race and a year later he captured wins at both Paris-Roubaix and Gent-Wevelgem. How do you top that?

Van Avermaet began to vary his programme in 2022 by competing in the inaugural UCI Gravel World Championships and finished fourth, one second off the podium behind Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands). Then he took up a full gravel calendar this year and mixed in a 70.3 Ironman, which now has him qualified for the 70.3 Ironman World Championships in 2025.

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).