Holowesko-Citadel riders wrap up first team camp - Gallery

The Holowesko-Citadel riders and staff continue to barrel headlong toward the team's first Pro Continental season, most recently finishing up a week-long camp in South Carolina devoted to team bonding and a battery of baseline health screenings and physiologic testing.

The team gathered in Greenville, home of team owners George and Rich Hincapie, last week to go through what is a new process for the team. The testing took place at Greenville Health System's Steadman Hawkins Clinic of the Carolinas and at Furman University, where team doctor and sports medicine physician Kyle Cassas worked with newly recruited second director Bobby Julich to organize a series of tests.

Testing included blood work and concussion baseline neuropsychological testing, EKGs, ultrasounds and medical exams. They also participated in functional movement screenings and Biodex testing with ATI Physical Therapy, as well as spine screenings with Dr. David Mruz of Eastside Chiropractic. Each rider also tested their ventilatory threshold (Maximum Aerobic Power) and received a

DEXA scan, which provides information about rider bone density and body composition.

"We are at the start of a very new and exciting project," Julich said. "We are very thankful to Greenville Health System, Furman FIRST®, our riders, our staff and our sponsors who made this camp possible. Our goal with all the testings and meetings was to gather as much information as possible in order to establish a solid baseline for our riders and a clear starting point for our organization. The testing was very educational on many levels for everyone involved, and that knowledge will be crucial in our preparation toward a successful 2018 season."

The first camp also included recreational activities like hiking and a visit to the local Go-Kart track.

"It was a great week for the team," said George Hincapie. "You could feel the energy in the air. Everyone enjoyed getting to know each other, and I appreciated learning about each rider during the D/S meetings. This just makes me even more excited about what's to come for the team."