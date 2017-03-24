Holowesko-Citadel prepares for season opener - Gallery

US Continental team completes training camp in South Carolina
The riders and staff of US Continental team Holowesko-Citadel recently completed a 10-day training camp in South Carolina as the US continental team prepares for the opening weekend of the US Pro Road Tour at the end of this month
The team took over the Swamp Rabbit Lodge for the camp, which, aside from the usual long training days, included a mountain bike ride with team owner George Hincapie and a day volunteering for Meals on Wheels, where riders packed 1,433 meals for home-bound residents of the area.
“Having the team back in South Carolina for our annual team camp has rekindled the fire that we had at the end of the year, as well as shown that we have some new kindling ready to burn,” said team director Thomas Craven. “As always, we are looking forward to racing starting soon, and I’m really excited for the squad we have for the Joe Martin Stage Race.”
The Joe Martin Stage Race in Fayetteville, Arkansas, begins March 30 and is the first event on the national calendar, which runs through September.
The Holowesko-Citadel lineup for Joe Martin Stage Race this year includes Tour of Alberta overall winner Robin Carpenter as well as Oscar Clark, Ty Magner, Joe Lewis, and Miguel Bryon. Also riding will be Ruben Campanioni, John Murphy, and TJ Eisenhart, all new to the team this year.
