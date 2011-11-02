Holloway signs with Team Raleigh for 2012

Image 1 of 2 Daniel Holloway works hard on his "Hollywood" image. (Image credit: Rob Evans - Off the Back Photo) Image 2 of 2 Daniel Holloway (Kelly Benefit Strategies) (Image credit: Doug Brons)

American professional Daniel Holloway will be based in Great Britain for the 2012 season as he's joined the UCI Continental squad Team Raleigh. Holloway, 24, who rode for US professional teams Bissell in 2010 and Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth in 2011, had been unsure of what team he'd be riding for next season, if any, but is looking forward to "an exciting adventure" in the nation that's hosting the 2012 Olympic Games.

Related Articles Holloway raring to defend USA Pro Criterium title

"We kind of found each other," Holloway told Cyclingnews, regarding his new team. "I didn't hear for a while if I had a ride or not with Kelly [Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth] for 2012. It was getting late and I had almost settled into finding a regular 9-to-5 thing. Through the grapevine they found out I was available, I found out they were interested in an American and things just kind of went from there."

Holloway, the 2010 US professional criterium champion, thinks the Raleigh squad will be a good fit for his talents.

"They've got a lot of good guys and I'm excited to go over and race the UK crit series," said Holloway. Holloway, however, expects his race calendar to be much more than British criteriums as the team holds plenty of ambition for next season.

"I understand they're looking at trying to get into the Tour of Taiwan, they talked about the Tour of South Africa. Last year I think they raced in France and did some Belgian stuff so I don't just think we're going to be in the UK. We'll be traveling a bit and doing some bigger stuff."

A foray into North America may also come to fruition.

"They want to come over to the US and race, but exactly what races is unsure. I think it would be kind of hard to get into California and Colorado with entry fees and costs, but hopefully they can get an invite to Philly. I'd like us to come over and do Tulsa Tough, America's Dairyland and BC Superweek. That race was my first time this year and it was really awesome and I'd love to go back with a full squad."

Holloway, who's represented the US in the track world championships, has also been a competitor on the European six-day circuit with starts in Copenhagen and Zurich. He's holding out hope that he'll return to the boards this winter.

"I've got Echelon Sports Management working for me to try to get me over there and do some track stuff which I really love to do. I have a ton of fun and the six-days are awesome. Right now I'm talking to Rotterdam and hopefully I can get into some Revolutions."