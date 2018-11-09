Hincapie team lands two title sponsors for 2019

Image 1 of 5 The Holowesko - Citadel team got on the front and tried hard to shatter the field (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 5 The Holowesko team keeping things in control at the front. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 5 The Holowesko team leads the field up the climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 5 The Holowesko team riding wheel to wheel. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 5 The team rides at Michelin Test Track (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages)

Holowesko-Citadel announced today on Twitter that they have signed two new title sponsors for 2019 and will return to the Continental ranks next year after one year at the Pro Continental level.

Arapahoe Resources, a supporting sponsor in 2018, will move to the title-sponsor role along with BMC Switzerland, which provided the team with bikes this year.

"This year is a monumental year for Arapahoe Resources," owner Paul E. Kloberdanz, Jr., said in a statement published on the Holowesko-Citadel website. "We have high expectations and are extremely confident that the results will confirm."

The team owned by George and Rich Hincapie have had a relationship with BMC since 2010, when Hincapie Sportswear provided clothing for the BMC WorldTour team. In 2012, they joined forces to start the Hincapie Sportswear Development Team that eventually morphed into Holowesko-Citadel in 2016. BMC returned to the fold as the bike supplies this year.

"As a premium bike brand built on racing, we are proud to have Hincapie Racing represent BMC Switzerland," said BMC CEO David Zurcher. "This is a team that stands for our same values and beliefs. We have shared a long and successful history together with the Hincapie brothers, and we appreciate their ability to deliver an innovative racing platform that also creates engaging content and activations of its riders onboard our performance bikes.

"Hincapie Racing will play a key role in complementing all of our other sports investments for next season," Zurcher said. "Meanwhile, BMC Switzerland will turn a new chapter in creating something exciting and sustainable for many years to come— much more than just racing."

The team added Arapahoe Resources as a presenting sponsor this season when they jumped to the Pro Continental level, but when both Holowesko Partners and Citadel Financial did not renew their commitment for next year, the team started a sponsor search.

"We’re extremely grateful for Arapahoe Resources and BMC Switzerland supporting our team for another year," George Hincapie said. "It's my hope that with these partners, as well as this new team of guys, we can deliver wins and have a successful 2019 season."

The team have signed nine riders for the 2019 season. Returning to the team are Miguel Bryon, Brendan Rhim, Andrew Dahlheim, Andz Flaksis, and TJ Eisenhart. New to the team are Ben Wolfe from Jelly Belly-Maxxis, Justin Oien from Caja Rural and Seth Jones from Dornier Racing. Also coming to the team is former UnitedHealthcare rider Tanner Putt, who began his cycling career on the Hincapie Development team in 2012.