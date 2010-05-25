Hill, Kintner among racers returning to US Open of Mountain Biking

Image 1 of 2 Jill Kintner (Transitions) on her way to winning the Sea Otter dual slalom. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 2 Sam Hill (Monster Specialized) at the Australian Mountain Bike National Championships in Adelaide. (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com)

With less than two days to go until the 2010 US Open of Mountain Biking, event organizers are welcoming some of the world's top gravity racers to the Diablo Freeride Park in Vernon, New Jersey. The stage is set for over 500 professional and amateur athletes to participate over the US Memorial Day holiday weekend in the eighth annual event .





Related Articles US Open of Mountain Biking increases men's prize purse by 50 percent

Other expected top competitors include Sam Hill, Brendan Fairclough, Kyle Strait, Justin Leov, Jill Kintner, Bryn Atkinson, Mick Hannah, Marc Beaumont, Gee Atherton, Steve Smith and Brian Lopes.





The race is free to specators, who are encouraged to hike the course and watch the high-speed action live in person as racers conquer challenging course sections including the famed US Open rock garden and the massive 40-foot finishline jump. Diablo Freeride Park will be open throughout the event with most of the trail network remaining open for freeriding.

In 2009, Brendan Fairclough won the the slalom while Sam Hill defeated Gee Atherton in the downhill. Jill Kintner and Miranda Miller won the slalom and downhill women's events, respectively.