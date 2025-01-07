'He'd be riding within himself, he'd actually be recovering' - Pedro Delgado on why Tadej Pogačar could win the Vuelta without hurting his Worlds chances

Former double Vuelta champion says Slovenian 'wouldn't wait til the Angliru to start attacking'

2019 Vuelta a España: Tadej Pogačar celebrates taking his first Grand Tour podium
2019 Vuelta a España: Tadej Pogačar celebrates taking his first Grand Tour podium (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former Tour de France and Vuelta a España winner Pedro Delgado has roundly rejected the idea that if Tadej Pogačar races the Spanish Grand Tour next summer, he could be putting his subsequent defence of the World Championships title at risk.

The UAE Team Emirates-XRG leader is currently weighing up whether to defend his Giro d'Italia title in 2025 or go for his first-ever overall victory in the Vuelta a España.

