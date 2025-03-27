'He has the engine' - Geraint Thomas has no doubts Tadej Pogačar can conquer 2025 Paris-Roubaix despite lack of experience

By published

Former Tour de France winner and Classics specialist tips Slovenian for top result, despite lightweight build - 'Pog's Pog'

WALLERS FRANCE JULY 06 Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates white best young jersey competes passing through a cobblestones sector during to the 109th Tour de France 2022 Stage 5 a 157km stage from Lille to WallersArenberg TDF2022 WorldTour on July 06 2022 in Wallers France Photo by Bernard Papon PoolGetty Images
Tadej Pogacar (L) and Geraint Thomas (R) ride onto the cobbles of Paris-Roubaix during the 2022 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

2018 Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) has no doubts that Tadej Pogačar will not only ride a strong Paris-Roubaix debut but that the Slovenian could even win it on the first try.

Only a handful of riders have succeeded at combining top performances at Paris-Roubaix and triumphing in the Tour de France but Thomas is one of them.  A six-time participant in Paris-Roubaix, with seventh in 2014 being his best result, as well as being a winner of the Junior Paris-Roubaix back in 2004, Thomas has also been victorious in E3 Harelbeke, as well as getting two top ten finishes in the Tour of Flanders.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

