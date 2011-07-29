Haussler to ride Olympic test event for Australian national team

Heinrich Haussler (Gamin-Cervelo) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Heinrich Haussler is ready to return to racing for the first time since the Tour de Suisse in June. The Garmin-Cervelo rider not only has his eye on the Tour of Poland, but also on the test race of the London Olympics road race course, during which he will ride for the Australian national team.

On Friday evening, Haussler, 27, will ride in the Nacht Von Hannover in Germany, before flying to Warsaw for the Tour of Poland.

This has not been a good season for him, and he is planning big for this race. “I have some plans for the seven stages of this tour,” he wrote on his personal website. “On one hand, I can see myself winning a sprint on one of the flat stages, and on the other hand, there won't be any hard climbs on the mountain stages, so that I can come to the finish with the best here, too”

That race will be followed by the London-Surrey Cycle Classic, which will be held on the course for the 2012 London Olympics road race. “I am looking forward to riding this course,” he said, especially since it will be for a "new" team. “This time I won't start for my American team Garmin-Cervelo, but for the Australian national team.”

Haussler had earlier said that he may also ride the Vuelta a Espana, hopefully followed by the world championships in Copenhagen.