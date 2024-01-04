'Happy Birthday in heaven’ - Gino Mäder remembered on his 27th birthday

Gino Mäder’s mother has movingly remembered her son on what would have been his 27th birthday.

Sandra Mäder posted a photo of Gino on social media, with the words ‘Happy Birthday in heaven’.

She also wrote a longer message: “Happy Birthday Gino. I hope you celebrate your birthday in heaven with a big one and laugh at how incompetent I was when it came to baking birthday cakes. Miss you so much. In eternal love. Mum”

The post inspired a number of messages remembering Mäder, who died after a high-speed crash during the 2023 Tour de Suisse.

“Wishing you much love and comfort. I can't imagine how much you must miss him. His light still shines on this earth as he keeps inspiring us all. And you do too,” NoukBikeMind wrote on X.

“Happy Birthday dear Gino. You will always be remembered by the whole cycling world for the fearless and elegant style on the bike and charm and kindness off it. Strength to Sandra and the whole family,” wrote sallydjbarley.

Mäder's death sparked an outpouring of support and affection for the popular Swiss rider.

He took stage wins at the Giro d’Italia, the Tour de Suisse and Tour de Romandie but was remembered for his sense of perspective beyond cycling and his fundraising for African re-greening charity, Just Diggit, while racing the 2022 Vuelta a España.

Sandra Mäder has bravely faced up to the tragic death of her son. In an interview with German newspaper Südkurier in September, she said: "It's nobody's fault. I believe it was simply his fate to die that day."

She and her family created the ' Ride for Gino ' charity foundation to raise funds for causes Mäder was passionate about, such as environmental and climate causes. Information on the foundation can be found at the RideForGino Instagram page.

The Bahrain Victorious team remembered Mäder after his death, with riders dedicating victories to him. They continue to have the #rideforGino hashtag on their 2024 jersey.