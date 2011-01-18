Halliday in critical but stable condition after Australian crash
Former national time trial champ suffered head and facial injuries
Former Australian time trial champion Amber Halliday is in critical but stable condition with head injuries after a crash at Monday's Rendition Homes-Santos Women's Cup race in Adelaide.
The 31-year-old is in Royal Adelaide Hospital. She apparently clipped wheels with another rider early in the race, and lost consciousness when she hit her head.
According to a statement issued by her partner Mello Bouwmeester, "She is suffering from bleeding and bruising of the brain among some other injuries including facial fractures. Due to the nature of head traumas, we face a delicate wait to hear of more information."
"All of us are hoping she makes a quick recovery,” Chloe Hosking, who took the overall win in the two-day criterium series, told abc.net.au. "You don't want to see anyone crash and hurt themselves like Amber has."
Executive manager of Cycling SA, Max Stevens, said Halliday is a fighter.
"If anyone can get through something it's Amber Halliday," said Max Stevens, executive manager of Cycling South Australia. “She's a former world champion rower, she's an Australian champion cyclist and she is a tough customer.”
Halliday is a multiple world rowing champion, who has also competed twice in the Olympics. After the Beijing Olympics she retired from rowing and took up cycling. She won the national time trial title in January 2010 and was seventh this year.
