Halliday breaks humerus in New Zealand

Australian Time Trial Champion Amber Halliday will miss the opportunity to wear her national champion jersey for the first time in competition after crashing out of the Women’s Tour of New Zealand. Halliday and Japan’s Mayuko Hagiwara (Japan National Team) crashed on the final descent during the race’s second stage.

While initial reports suspected Halliday of a broken collarbone, the rider confirmed she has in fact fractured her humerus and had suffered a dislocated shoulder in the crash. She also lost skin and suffered bruising in the crash, which is believed to have occurred when the riders hit a white line on wet roads near the bottom of the descent, around 12 kilometres from the finish line.

Halliday was hoping to honour the green, gold and white jersey with a victory on today’s 11 kilometre individual time trial at the race she won overall on debut last year.

Last year’s Women’s Tour of New Zealand was the former professional rower’s first International Cycling Union (UCI) ranked road race. With little known about Halliday within the peloton at the time, she was able to sneak away and win the 125 kilometre stage to Admiral Hill solo, setting up her overall victory.