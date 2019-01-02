Hagens Berman-Supermint announce 2019 roster

Image 1 of 8 Hagens Berman-Supermint (Image credit: Courtesy of Hagens Berman-Supermint/SnowyMountain Photography) Image 2 of 8 The 2019 Hagens Berman-Supermint kit (Image credit: Twitter @supermintusa ) Image 3 of 8 Leigh Ann Ganzar in her Hagens Berman-Supermint US criterium champion's jersey (Image credit: Twitter @supermintusa ) Image 4 of 8 Harriet Owen (Image credit: Courtesy of Hagens Berman-Supermint/SnowyMountain Photography) Image 5 of 8 Lindsay Goldman (Image credit: Courtesy of Hagens Berman-Supermint/SnowyMountain Photography) Image 6 of 8 Starla Teddergreen and Jess Cera at Redlands (Image credit: Courtesy of Hagens Berman-Supermint/SnowyMountain Photography) Image 7 of 8 Whitney Allison (Image credit: Courtesy of Hagens Berman-Supermint/SnowyMountain Photography) Image 8 of 8 Leigh Ann Ganzar in her stars-and-stripes jersey (Image credit: Courtesy of Hagens Berman-Supermint/SnowyMountain Photography)

Hagens Berman-Supermint have named their roster for the upcoming season, with two newcomers joining eight returning riders to form the UCI women's team.

Related Articles Hagens Berman Supermint confirm 2018 roster

US pro criterium champion Leigh Ann Ganzar and newcomer Aimee Vassee will join returning riders Whitney Allison, Jess Cerra, Lindsay Goldman, Julie Kuliecza, Harriet Owen, Liza Rachetto, Starla Teddergreen and Lily Williams on the 2019 roster. Goldman will continue as the team's general manager, while Tad Hamilton will return as sports director after leading the team to their strongest season yet in 2018.

"Tad’s leadership brought out the best in our riders and put this team on the map in 2018," Goldman said in a statement released by the team. "Thanks to Steve Berman’s support, we have another season to build on that success. Steve and the Hagens Berman firm have made a huge impact on US cycling by sponsoring multiple teams, and we can’t thank him enough for what he has done for this sport and women’s cycling."

Ganzar racked up strong results throughout the 2018 season, culminating with her criterium championship in Knoxville, Tennessee, after a daring late breakaway, while Vasse joins the team after a hiatus from professional cycling, although she recently won the Mt. Washington Hill Climb and Phil Gaimon's Hillclimb World Championships.

The team will ride Scott bikes again in 2019, with additional sponsorship support provided by BikeFlights.com, Feedback Sports, Tazzina Coffee, Terun, Vittoria, Vie 13 Kustom Apparel, Base Cartel, Honey Stinger, JoJé, FFWD, GQ6, Donnelly Sports, Arundel, Victory Circle Graphix, and K3 Holders.

After a February training camp in Scottsdale, Arizona, the team will start their season at the Valley of the Sun Stage Race in Arizona and then follow the USA Cycling Pro Tour calendar to major stage races, one-day events and top criteriums.

The team will also host an Ambassador Program for a second year, pairing 10 amateur female cyclists with the pro riders throughout 2019 in an effort to better engage with women’s cycling, according to the team's press release.

The 2018 Ambassador Program involved 11 women from around the US connecting with the team’s riders, swapping stories and tips, and using sponsor products while riding in the team colours.

"The ambassador program was the epitome of women in cycling of all ages and abilities connecting, supporting and learning from each other," said Elise Donovan, one of the 2018 ambassadors. "The pros and ambassadors all connected by discussing various topics that affect women in all levels of cycling in the group forum, with everyone sharing experiences, stories, and questions.

"I developed an even deeper respect for these pro women and how hard they work on and off the bike," Donovan said. "I truly appreciate their passion for the sport, team unity and their willingness to share this and their experiences and race season with us."

Hagens Berman-Supermint for 2019: Whitney Allison, Jess Cerra, Leigh Ann Ganzar, Lindsay Goldman, Julie Kuliecza, Harriet Owen, Liza Rachetto, Starla Teddergreen, Aimee Vasse, Lily Williams