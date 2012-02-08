Guderzo confirms for Women's Tour of New Zealand

Tatiana Guderzo (SC MCipollini Giordana) on the podium for being the top Italian rider. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson)

Former women’s world road champion Tatiana Guderzo heads a powerful Italian national team chosen to contest the NZCT Women’s Tour of New Zealand from February 22 to 26.

The five Italian riders selected are all proven performers, none more so than the 27-year-old Guderzo. She secured the world title in 2009 in the Swiss city of Mendrisio after earning the bronze medal in the women’s road race at the Beijing Olympic Games the previous year.

Guderzo will be joined by her trade teammate Monia Baccaille as well as promising young riders Rossella Callovi and Elena Cecchini.

"Cycling in Italy is second only to religion," said race director Jorge Sandoval. "Having a team like this can only help to enhance the race's standing internationally."

The Italians will arrive in Palmerston North a few days early to train and check out the stages, and given the status of cycling in their country they should be well prepared for the event's opening individual time time trial on February 22.

Italian National Team for Women's Tour of New Zealand: Tatiana Guderzo, Rossella Callovi, Elena Cecchini, Monia Baccaille, Luisa Tamanini